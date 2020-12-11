TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
TXZ192-112130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ205-112130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-112130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to northwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ220-112130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-112130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-112130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 30s.
$$
TXZ190-112130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-112130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-112130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 30s.
$$
TXZ206-112130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-112130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ228-112130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ184-112130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-112130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-112130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ188-112130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ223-112130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ207-112130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ191-112130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ222-112130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-112130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows around 30. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-112130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-112130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-112130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ194-112130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-112130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-112130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
40 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ204-112130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ185-112130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-112130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
$$
TXZ173-112130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-112130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-112130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
220 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
$$
