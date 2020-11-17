TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
TXZ192-172130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ205-172130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ183-172130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-172130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ187-172130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-172130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TXZ190-172130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
TXZ172-172130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
TXZ208-172130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TXZ206-172130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ224-172130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ228-172130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TXZ184-172130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ209-172130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TXZ219-172130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ188-172130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
TXZ223-172130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ207-172130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TXZ191-172130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ222-172130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ189-172130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ186-172130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ202-172130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ225-172130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ194-172130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
TXZ171-172130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
TXZ217-172130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-172130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-172130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-172130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ173-172130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ221-172130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s.
TXZ218-172130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
222 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
