TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
TXZ192-192130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ205-192130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-192130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
TXZ220-192130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ187-192130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ193-192130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ190-192130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ172-192130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ208-192130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
TXZ206-192130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ224-192130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ228-192130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ184-192130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ209-192130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ219-192130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ188-192130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ223-192130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ207-192130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ191-192130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ222-192130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ189-192130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ186-192130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ202-192130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Brackettville
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
TXZ225-192130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Hallettsville
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ194-192130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ171-192130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
TXZ217-192130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ204-192130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-192130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TXZ203-192130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
TXZ173-192130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ221-192130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ218-192130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
