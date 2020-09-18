TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
TXZ192-182145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ205-182145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ183-182145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ220-182145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ187-182145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ193-182145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ190-182145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ172-182145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ208-182145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ206-182145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ224-182145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ228-182145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ184-182145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ209-182145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ219-182145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ188-182145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ223-182145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ207-182145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ191-182145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ222-182145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ189-182145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ186-182145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ202-182145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ225-182145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ194-182145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ171-182145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ217-182145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ204-182145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ185-182145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ203-182145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ173-182145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ221-182145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ218-182145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
340 AM CDT Fri Sep 18 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
