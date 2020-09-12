TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

121 FPUS54 KEWX 120842

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

TXZ192-122145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ205-122145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ183-122145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ220-122145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ187-122145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ193-122145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ190-122145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ172-122145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ208-122145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ206-122145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ224-122145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ228-122145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ184-122145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ209-122145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ219-122145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ188-122145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ223-122145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

early in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-122145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ191-122145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ222-122145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ189-122145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ186-122145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ202-122145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ225-122145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ194-122145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ171-122145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ217-122145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of

thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ204-122145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ185-122145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ203-122145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ173-122145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ221-122145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ218-122145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

342 AM CDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

