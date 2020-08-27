TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

492 FPUS54 KEWX 270845

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

TXZ192-272145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ205-272145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ183-272145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ220-272145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-272145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ193-272145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ190-272145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ172-272145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ208-272145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ206-272145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ224-272145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

106 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 114 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to

108 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

TXZ228-272145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ184-272145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ209-272145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ219-272145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ188-272145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-272145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ207-272145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ191-272145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ222-272145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. North winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 108 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs around 100.

TXZ189-272145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ186-272145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-272145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ225-272145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 113 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 increasing to highest heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ194-272145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ171-272145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ217-272145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

TXZ204-272145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ185-272145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ203-272145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ173-272145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ221-272145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ218-272145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

345 AM CDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 early

before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

