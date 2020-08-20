TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

TXZ192-202115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-202115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-202115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-202115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-202115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-202115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ190-202115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-202115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-202115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-202115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-202115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-202115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-202115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-202115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-202115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-202115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ223-202115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-202115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-202115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-202115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-202115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-202115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-202115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-202115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-202115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ171-202115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ217-202115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-202115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 98-103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-202115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-202115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 97-102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-202115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ221-202115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-202115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

312 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

