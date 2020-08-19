TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

096 FPUS54 KEWX 190754

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

TXZ192-192100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ205-192100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ183-192100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ220-192100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ187-192100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-192100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ190-192100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-192100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-192100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ206-192100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ224-192100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ228-192100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ184-192100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-192100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ219-192100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ188-192100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-192100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ207-192100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ191-192100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ222-192100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ189-192100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-192100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows around 70.

TXZ202-192100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ225-192100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ194-192100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ171-192100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-192100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-192100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98-103. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ185-192100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ203-192100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-192100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ221-192100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ218-192100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

254 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

