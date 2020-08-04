TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
_____
057 FPUS54 KEWX 040634
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
TXZ192-040745-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-040745-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 98. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-040745-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ220-040745-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-040745-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ193-040745-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ190-040745-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-040745-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 98. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-040745-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-040745-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-040745-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ228-040745-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-040745-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-040745-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 99. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ219-040745-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-040745-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-040745-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-040745-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-040745-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ222-040745-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ189-040745-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-040745-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-040745-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-040745-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ194-040745-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-040745-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 99. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ217-040745-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-040745-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
$$
TXZ185-040745-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-040745-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-040745-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-040745-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-040745-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
134 AM CDT Tue Aug 4 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
