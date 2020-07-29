TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ205-292145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ183-292145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ220-292145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ187-292145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ193-292145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ190-292145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ172-292145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ208-292145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ206-292145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ224-292145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ228-292145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
early in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ184-292145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ209-292145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ219-292145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ188-292145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ223-292145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ207-292145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ191-292145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ222-292145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ189-292145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ186-292145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph early in the morning.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ202-292145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ225-292145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to
105 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ194-292145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
TXZ171-292145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late
in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ217-292145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ204-292145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ185-292145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ203-292145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ173-292145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ221-292145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ218-292145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
334 AM CDT Wed Jul 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
