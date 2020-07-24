TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
067 FPUS54 KEWX 240854
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
TXZ192-242200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ205-242200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-242200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ220-242200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ187-242200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-242200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ190-242200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ172-242200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-242200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ206-242200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ224-242200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the morning.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ228-242200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 105 early before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to
105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ184-242200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the
evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-242200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ219-242200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 101. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ188-242200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ223-242200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ207-242200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ191-242200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ222-242200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-242200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ186-242200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ202-242200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-242200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ194-242200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings up
to 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ171-242200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-242200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ204-242200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Highest
heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ185-242200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-242200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
354 AM CDT Fri Jul 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in th