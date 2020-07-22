TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

073 FPUS54 KEWX 220801

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

TXZ192-222115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ205-222115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ183-222115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the morning.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-222115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-222115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-222115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-222115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ172-222115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ208-222115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-222115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ224-222115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ228-222115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. East winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ184-222115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-222115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ219-222115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ188-222115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-222115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ207-222115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ191-222115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ222-222115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-222115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ186-222115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ202-222115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ225-222115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ194-222115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ171-222115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ217-222115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ204-222115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ185-222115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-222115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATU