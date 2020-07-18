TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 17, 2020

430 FPUS54 KEWX 180744

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

TXZ192-182045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ205-182045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in hthe morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ183-182045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-182045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ187-182045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ193-182045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ190-182045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ172-182045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ208-182045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ206-182045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ224-182045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ228-182045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-182045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-182045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ219-182045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ188-182045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ223-182045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ207-182045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ191-182045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ222-182045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ189-182045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ186-182045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ202-182045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-182045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ194-182045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ171-182045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ217-182045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-182045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ185-182045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ203-182045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ173-182045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ221-182045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ218-182045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

244 AM CDT Sat Jul 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

