TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
197 FPUS54 KEWX 170816
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
TXZ192-172130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ205-172130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ183-172130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ220-172130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ187-172130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ193-172130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ190-172130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ172-172130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ208-172130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ206-172130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ224-172130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ228-172130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ184-172130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ209-172130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
TXZ219-172130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ188-172130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ223-172130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ207-172130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ191-172130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ222-172130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
TXZ189-172130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ186-172130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ202-172130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ225-172130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TXZ194-172130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ171-172130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ217-172130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ204-172130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ185-172130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ203-172130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ173-172130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
TXZ221-172130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ218-172130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
316 AM CDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
