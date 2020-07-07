TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020

537 FPUS54 KEWX 070830

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

TXZ192-072130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ205-072130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ183-072130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110.

TXZ220-072130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ187-072130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ193-072130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late

in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ190-072130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ172-072130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ208-072130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ206-072130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ224-072130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 109 in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

TXZ228-072130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 105-110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

TXZ184-072130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ209-072130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 increasing to

highest heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100-105.

TXZ219-072130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest heat index readings

up to 105 early before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110.

TXZ188-072130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ223-072130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100-105.

TXZ207-072130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ191-072130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ222-072130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ189-072130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ186-072130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ202-072130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ225-072130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings up to 107 increasing to highest heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ194-072130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late

in the morning. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ171-072130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110.

TXZ217-072130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110.

TXZ204-072130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ185-072130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ203-072130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ173-072130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ221-072130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

up to 108 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.

TXZ218-072130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

330 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 105-110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105-110.

