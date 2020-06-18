TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

_____

350 FPUS54 KEWX 180803

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

TXZ192-182115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-182115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-182115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ220-182115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-182115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-182115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-182115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ172-182115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-182115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-182115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ224-182115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-182115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ184-182115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ209-182115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-182115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-182115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ223-182115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ207-182115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-182115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ222-182115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-182115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-182115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ202-182115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-182115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-182115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-182115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-182115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ204-182115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-182115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-182115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ173-182115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-182115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-182115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

