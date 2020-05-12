TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

TXZ192-122130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ205-122130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ183-122130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-122130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around

90.

$$

TXZ187-122130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ193-122130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ190-122130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ172-122130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ208-122130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ206-122130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ224-122130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ228-122130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-122130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-122130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-122130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-122130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-122130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ207-122130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ191-122130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ222-122130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ189-122130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

$$

TXZ186-122130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-122130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-122130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

before midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ194-122130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ171-122130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ217-122130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-122130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ185-122130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-122130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ173-122130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ221-122130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ218-122130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

330 AM CDT Tue May 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

