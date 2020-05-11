TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
TXZ192-112100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ205-112100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ183-112100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ220-112100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ187-112100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ193-112100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ190-112100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ172-112100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ208-112100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ206-112100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ224-112100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ228-112100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
TXZ184-112100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ209-112100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ219-112100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
TXZ188-112100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ223-112100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ207-112100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ191-112100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ222-112100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ189-112100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ186-112100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ202-112100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ225-112100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ194-112100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ171-112100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ217-112100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
TXZ204-112100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ185-112100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
TXZ203-112100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ173-112100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ221-112100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ218-112100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
248 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
