TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

460 FPUS54 KEWX 190612

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

TXZ192-191915-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ205-191915-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ183-191915-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ220-191915-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ187-191915-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ193-191915-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ190-191915-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ172-191915-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ208-191915-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ206-191915-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-191915-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ228-191915-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ184-191915-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ209-191915-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ219-191915-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ188-191915-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ223-191915-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ207-191915-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ191-191915-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ222-191915-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ189-191915-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ186-191915-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-191915-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ225-191915-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ194-191915-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ171-191915-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ217-191915-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ204-191915-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ185-191915-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ203-191915-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ173-191915-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-221-191915-

Zavala-Wilson-

Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville

112 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

