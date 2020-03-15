TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

295 FPUS54 KEWX 150821

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

TXZ192-152130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ205-152130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ183-152130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ220-152130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ187-152130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ193-152130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ190-152130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ172-152130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ208-152130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ206-152130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ224-152130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ228-152130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ184-152130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ209-152130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ219-152130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ188-152130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ223-152130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ207-152130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ191-152130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ222-152130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ189-152130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ186-152130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ202-152130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-152130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ194-152130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ171-152130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ217-152130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-152130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ185-152130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ203-152130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ173-152130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TXZ221-152130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ218-152130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

321 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

