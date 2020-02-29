TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020
_____
475 FPUS54 KEWX 290904
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
TXZ192-292215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-292215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-292215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-292215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to southeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ187-292215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-292215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-292215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-292215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely before midnight, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ208-292215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-292215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-292215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ228-292215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-292215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-292215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-292215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-292215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-292215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ207-292215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-292215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-292215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ189-292215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-292215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-292215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-292215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ194-292215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-292215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ217-292215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ204-292215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-292215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-292215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-292215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely before midnight,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-292215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
south 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ218-292215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
304 AM CST Sat Feb 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather