TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

781 FPUS54 KEWX 102003

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

TXZ192-110915-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-110915-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-110915-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-110915-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ187-110915-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-110915-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ190-110915-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-110915-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ208-110915-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-110915-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-110915-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-110915-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ184-110915-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-110915-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-110915-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ188-110915-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ223-110915-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-110915-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-110915-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-110915-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-110915-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-110915-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ202-110915-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ225-110915-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-110915-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-110915-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-110915-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-110915-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ185-110915-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-110915-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

$$

TXZ173-110915-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-110915-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ218-110915-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

203 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather