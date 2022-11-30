TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower

40s after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 50.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Brisk. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising to around

40 after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

140 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

