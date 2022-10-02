TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

305 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

306 AM CDT Sun Oct 2 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

