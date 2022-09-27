TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CDT Tue Sep 27 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

