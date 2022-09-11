TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

427 FPUS54 KAMA 110746

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

TXZ012-017-120000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-120000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-120000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-120000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ003-120000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ008-120000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-120000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-120000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-120000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-120000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-120000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ016-120000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ013-120000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ018-120000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-120000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ019-120000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ015-120000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ020-120000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

246 AM CDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms early, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather