TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022

_____

140 FPUS54 KAMA 090826

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

TXZ012-017-100000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-100000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ002-100000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-100000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ003-100000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ008-100000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-100000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ009-100000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-100000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-100000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-100000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ016-100000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-100000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ018-100000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-100000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-100000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-100000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ020-100000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

326 AM CDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

