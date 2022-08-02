TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

_____

061 FPUS54 KAMA 020721

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

TXZ012-017-030000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ317-030000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ002-030000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ007-030000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ003-030000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ008-030000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ004-030000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ009-030000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ005-030000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ010-030000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ011-030000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ016-030000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ013-030000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ018-030000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ014-030000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ019-030000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ015-030000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ020-030000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

220 AM CDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather