TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 23, 2022

_____

588 FPUS54 KAMA 240836

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

TXZ012-017-250000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ317-250000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105-110. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ002-250000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ007-250000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ003-250000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ008-250000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100-105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ004-250000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ009-250000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ005-250000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 100-105. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ010-250000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ011-250000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ016-250000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ013-250000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ018-250000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ014-250000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ019-250000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ015-250000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ020-250000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

335 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

