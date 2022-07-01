TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022 _____ 917 FPUS54 KAMA 010811 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 TXZ012-017-020000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the morning, then, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ317-020000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ002-020000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ007-020000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ003-020000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ008-020000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ004-020000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ009-020000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ005-020000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ010-020000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ011-020000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ016-020000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ013-020000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ018-020000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ014-020000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ019-020000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ015-020000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ020-020000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 310 AM CDT Fri Jul 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather