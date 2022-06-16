TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 _____ 517 FPUS54 KAMA 160716 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 TXZ012-017-170000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ317-170000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ002-170000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ007-170000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ003-170000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ008-170000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ004-170000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ009-170000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ005-170000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ010-170000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ011-170000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ016-170000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ013-170000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ018-170000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ014-170000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ019-170000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ015-170000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ020-170000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 215 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$