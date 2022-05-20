TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 19, 2022 _____ 727 FPUS54 KAMA 200806 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 TXZ012-017-210000- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ317-210000- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ002-210000- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ007-210000- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming north in the morning, then, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ003-210000- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ008-210000- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ004-210000- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ009-210000- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ005-210000- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ010-210000- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming north. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ011-210000- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the morning, then, becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ016-210000- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ013-210000- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north in the morning, then, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ018-210000- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the morning, then, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ014-210000- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ019-210000- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ015-210000- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ020-210000- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 305 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the morning, then, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$