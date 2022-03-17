TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

310 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the morning, then, becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a slight

chance of light snow in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely and a slight chance of

light snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow and light rain likely in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow

in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Light rain likely in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Light rain likely and a chance of light snow in the evening, then

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Windy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow

in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 25 to

35 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain or snow

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Light rain likely in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of light snow. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain after midnight. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning, then, becoming 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A chance

of light rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance

of light rain and light snow after midnight. Windy. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Light rain likely in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of light snow. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of light rain after midnight. Windy. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, then, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance

of light snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after

midnight. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning, then,

becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and a slight chance

of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, then, becoming 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and light snow in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows around

30. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a slight

chance of light snow in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning, then, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and a slight

chance of light snow in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

311 AM CDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening.

Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

