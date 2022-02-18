TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

707 FPUS54 KAMA 180721

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

TXZ012-017-181300-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Lowest wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 6 below to

4 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ317-181300-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ002-181300-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 9. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 3. Wind chill readings 6 below

to 16 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 19 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 10 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ007-181300-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4. Wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lowest wind chill

readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ003-181300-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 10.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 3. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ008-181300-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 6. Lowest

wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 17 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ004-181300-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 11.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 3. Wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 6. Wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ009-181300-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Lowest wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ005-181300-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 12.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 4. Wind chill

readings 3 below to 13 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 18 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ010-181300-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 5. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 11 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 8. Wind chill readings 6 below

to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ011-181300-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 7. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ016-181300-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest

wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chill readings 5 below to

5 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ013-181300-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 6. Lowest

wind chill readings 10 below to zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 8.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ018-181300-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Lowest wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ014-181300-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 9.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ019-181300-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ015-181300-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 8. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ020-181300-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

120 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Lowest wind chill

readings 6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

