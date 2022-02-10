TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

TXZ012-017-110100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ317-110100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ002-110100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow

and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ007-110100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and

slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ003-110100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ008-110100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ004-110100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ009-110100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ005-110100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ010-110100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ011-110100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ016-110100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow

and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ013-110100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ018-110100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ014-110100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ019-110100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ015-110100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ020-110100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

245 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

