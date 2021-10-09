TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around

70. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs around 70.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

335 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

