TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021

_____

006 FPUS54 KAMA 240816

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

TXZ012-017-250100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ317-250100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ002-250100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ007-250100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ003-250100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ008-250100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ004-250100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ009-250100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ005-250100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ010-250100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ011-250100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ016-250100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ013-250100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ018-250100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ014-250100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-250100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ015-250100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ020-250100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

315 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather