TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021

047 FPUS54 KAMA 180756

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

TXZ012-017-190100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-190100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ002-190100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the morning, then

shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ007-190100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the morning, then

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ003-190100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-190100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the morning, then

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-190100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ009-190100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-190100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ010-190100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-190100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ016-190100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the morning, then

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ013-190100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-190100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-190100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-190100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ015-190100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-190100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

255 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

