TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then widespread showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

217 AM CDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

