TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ 399 FPUS54 KAMA 030818 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 TXZ012-017-040130- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ317-040130- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ002-040130- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ007-040130- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ003-040130- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ008-040130- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ004-040130- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ009-040130- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ005-040130- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ010-040130- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ011-040130- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ016-040130- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ013-040130- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ018-040130- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ014-040130- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ019-040130- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ015-040130- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ020-040130- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 318 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather