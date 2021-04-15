TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021 _____ 447 FPUS54 KAMA 150849 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 TXZ012-017-160115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then widespread drizzle and chance of light rain after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread fog after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ317-160115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread drizzle with possible rain and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north around 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ002-160115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ007-160115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ003-160115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ008-160115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ004-160115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain, thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the evening, then light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ009-160115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ005-160115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain, thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the evening, then light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ010-160115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain, thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the evening, then light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ011-160115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Light rain likely and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the evening, then a chance of light rain and patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ016-160115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ013-160115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then widespread drizzle with possible rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ018-160115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread drizzle with possible rain and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ014-160115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of light rain with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the evening, then light rain and drizzle with possible thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ019-160115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely and patchy drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light rain with possible drizzle and thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread drizzle with possible rain and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ015-160115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of light rain, thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the evening, then light rain and drizzle with possible thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms with possible drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ020-160115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 349 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely and patchy drizzle in the morning, then light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Light rain likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then light rain and drizzle with possible thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and thunderstorms with possible drizzle and in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$