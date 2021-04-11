TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

319 FPUS54 KAMA 110840

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

TXZ012-017-120115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ317-120115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ002-120115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ007-120115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ003-120115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-120115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ004-120115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-120115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-120115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ010-120115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ011-120115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ016-120115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ013-120115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-120115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ014-120115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ019-120115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

TXZ015-120115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ020-120115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

340 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

