TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

TXZ012-017-210115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread freezing fog and patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ317-210115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ002-210115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

snow after midnight. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ007-210115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ003-210115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ008-210115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ004-210115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ009-210115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ005-210115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ010-210115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ011-210115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ016-210115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ013-210115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ018-210115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ014-210115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread dense freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ019-210115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ015-210115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ020-210115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

350 AM CST Sat Feb 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

around 40. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

