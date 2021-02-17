TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

641 FPUS54 KAMA 170917

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

TXZ012-017-180130-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows near zero. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

4 below to 14 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-180130-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows near zero. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ002-180130-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 3. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-180130-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 3. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill readings

2 below to 12 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ003-180130-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 1. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill readings

3 below to 13 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-180130-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 1. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 3 below to 13 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-180130-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows near zero. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 4 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ009-180130-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 18. Light and variable winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows near zero. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-180130-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 17. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near zero. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Wind chill readings

6 below to 16 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ010-180130-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 16. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

8 below to 2 above zero.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 1 below. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Wind

chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 2. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 2 below to 12 below zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-180130-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 7. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-180130-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 5. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill readings

9 below to 1 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 1 below to 11 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-180130-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows near zero. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

5 below to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 5 below to 15 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-180130-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 2 below to 12 below zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows near zero. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-180130-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 18. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 1 below. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below

zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ019-180130-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 18. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 1. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Wind chill readings

4 below to 14 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 15 below zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ015-180130-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows near zero. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 16 below zero

in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4. West winds around

5 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ020-180130-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

317 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 below to zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 2. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 13 below zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 4 below to 14 below zero in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 3. West winds around

5 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

