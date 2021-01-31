TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
TXZ012-017-010115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ317-010115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
slight chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ002-010115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 15. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ007-010115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 17.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ003-010115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 20.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
TXZ008-010115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs around 40.
TXZ004-010115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ009-010115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ005-010115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 19.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ010-010115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.
TXZ011-010115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ016-010115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow and light rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ013-010115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ018-010115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
slight chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of light rain and light snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ014-010115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
slight chance of light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ019-010115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight
chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow
and slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ015-010115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light
rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
TXZ020-010115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
310 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the
evening, then a chance of light rain and light snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
