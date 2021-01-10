TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

920 FPUS54 KAMA 100925

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

TXZ012-017-110115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ317-110115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ002-110115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 14. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ007-110115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ003-110115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ008-110115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 19. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ004-110115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ009-110115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ005-110115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ010-110115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ011-110115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ016-110115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ013-110115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ018-110115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ014-110115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ019-110115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-110115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ020-110115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

325 AM CST Sun Jan 10 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

