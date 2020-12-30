TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020
241 FPUS54 KAMA 300837
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
TXZ012-017-310115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light snow and light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance
of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ317-310115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain, light
freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a chance of
light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ002-310115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
snow after midnight. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ007-310115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light snow and light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ003-310115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ008-310115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light snow and light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance
of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ004-310115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after
midnight. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ009-310115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light
freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ005-310115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight
chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ010-310115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light
snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight
chance of light rain and freezing rain in the evening, then a
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ011-310115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 20. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ016-310115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight
chance of light snow after midnight. Lows around 19. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ013-310115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight
chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then
a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ018-310115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, light
freezing rain and slight chance of light rain in the evening,
then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ014-310115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight
chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then
a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the
lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ019-310115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light snow
and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning. Breezy. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain,
light snow, slight chance of light rain and light sleet in the
evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ015-310115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight
chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet in the evening,
then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain
and light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ020-310115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
237 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light snow,
patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance
of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight
chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet in the evening,
then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain,
light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the
mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
