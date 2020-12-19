TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

_____

948 FPUS54 KAMA 190924

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

TXZ012-017-200115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-200115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-200115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-200115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ003-200115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-200115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-200115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-200115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ005-200115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-200115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ011-200115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-200115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ013-200115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ018-200115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-200115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-200115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ015-200115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ020-200115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

324 AM CST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather