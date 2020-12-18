TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

_____

706 FPUS54 KAMA 180943

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

TXZ012-017-190115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ317-190115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ002-190115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Isolated

flurries in the evening. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ007-190115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated flurries in the evening. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ003-190115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated flurries in the evening. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ008-190115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ004-190115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ009-190115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ005-190115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

TXZ010-190115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ011-190115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ016-190115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ013-190115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ018-190115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ014-190115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ019-190115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ015-190115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ020-190115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

343 AM CST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

