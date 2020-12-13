TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 12, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
TXZ012-017-140130-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to
4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in
the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ317-140130-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ002-140130-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to
5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ007-140130-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ003-140130-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ008-140130-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Highs in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ004-140130-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then
a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 12.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ009-140130-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ005-140130-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to
5 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 14.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ010-140130-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow
accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 14.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ011-140130-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to
4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and
light snow in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ016-140130-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of light snow in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ013-140130-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to
5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ018-140130-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow and light
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ014-140130-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to
4 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ019-140130-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to
5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain
and light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ015-140130-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to
6 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ020-140130-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
301 AM CST Sun Dec 13 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Light snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon.
Breezy. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance
of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light snow and
light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
